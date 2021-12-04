© IANS



Israel's Mossad recruited a team of Iranian nuclear scientists to carry out a covert operation which blew up one of the regime's most secure nuclear facilities earlier this year, the Jewish Chronicle reported.though they believed that they were working for international dissident groups.Some of the explosives they used were dropped into the compound by a drone and quietly collected by the scientists, while others were smuggled into the high security facility hidden in boxes of food on a catering lorry, the report said.The ensuing destruction caused chaos in the highest echelons of the Iranian leadership.delaying progress towards a bomb and putting the key complex out of action for up to nine months, the report added.The new details are among astonishing secrets ofThe first two, in July 2020 and April 2021, targeted the complex in Natanz using explosives, while he third, in June this year, took the form of a quadcopter assault on the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company (TESA), in the city of Karaj, 30 miles northwest of Tehran, Jewish Chronicle reported.How they did it:the report said.The three operations were planned together over an 18-month period byThe three-part assault on Iranian nuclear infrastructure was— known in Israeli intelligence circles as a 'blue-and-white operation' — and not jointly with the US, dubbed 'blue-white-and-red'.