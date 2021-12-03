fireball
© Gerhard L.
We received 15 reports about a fireball seen over Bayern, Brandenburg, Hessen, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Niedersachsen, Rheinland-Pfalz, Sachsen, Sachsen-Anhalt and Thüringen on Friday, December 3rd 2021 around 01:42 UT.

For this event, we received one video and 13 photos.