President Joe Biden continues to alienate voters with his job performance, and a new poll shows that even among those Americans who give him a thumbs-up, less than half say they "strongly approve." Trafalgar Group poll , which was conducted in the last week of November and released on Wednesday, found thatThat result compared with a 39.6% approval rating when the same researcher polled likely voters in early October.The survey also showed that even respondents who favor the president are apparently losing their enthusiasm.Trafalgar saidTo put that deficit in perspective, it should be noted thatduring the first few months of his presidency. But that was before a chaotic and deadly US withdrawal from Afghanistan, a surge in inflation to a 30-year high, and growing concerns over an illegal immigration crisis. Another earlier poll also showed- when he imposed sweeping Covid-19 vaccine mandates that have been repeatedly challenged in federal courts. Gallup poll released in October indicated thattook over for his deceased predecessor, Franklin Roosevelt, in 1945.That latest Trafalgar survey found thatFewer than 3 in 10 independents approve of Biden's handling of the presidency, whileThe Trafalgar poll is weighted to Democrats (39.3% of respondents, versus 35.6% Republicans) and women (53.3% versus 46.7% men). A separate Trafalgar survey that was released on Tuesday showed that. Democrats and Republicans were predictably polarized on the issue, but 64.1% of independents blamed the president for the divisions.Also last month, Trafalgar found thathat Biden's signature legislative initiative, theOnly 38.3% said the plan will actually help.