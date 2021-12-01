People repeatedly snubbing Covid-19 vaccination summons in Austria after immunization becomes compulsory thereaccording to a draft that was leaked to the media.Those resisting vaccination in Austria might soon face stiff punishments, according to a leaked draft of the so-calledseen by the Austrian Die Presse daily. If passed, the legislation, which is set to take effect in February, would apply both to the Alpine nation's citizens and its permanent residents.If an individual failed to show up, they would then be summoned one more time within the next four weeks.Exceptions are only allowed for those who cannot get a jab due toas well asThe bill further says thatThe Health Ministry is tasked with regulating intervals between vaccinations and possible vaccine combinations, according to the draft.The government would also decide who was consideredStill, no one would be "forcibly brought" to a vaccination center or made to get a jab against their will, Die Presse reported.The text of the bill, which will be discussed at the chancellor's office on Tuesday, might still change, the Austrian media notes.