Very high volumes of rain have been recorded in points in southern and eastern Uruguay since yesterday with the deepening of a low atmospheric pressure center over the country. There was a record of isolated extreme rainfall with very high volumes in a short period. The most affected departments were Soriano, Rocha and Colonia.Bulletin of the Uruguayan Meteorology Institute informs that the largest accumulation of rain in 24 hours until 7 am this Monday was in the city of Rocha, in the department of Rocha, which borders the extreme south of Rio Grande do Sul.Inumet records also pointed 115 mm in Nueva Helvecia (Colonia), 114 mm in El Cerro (Colonia), 106 mm in Ombúes de Lavalle (Colonia), 94.8 in La Paloma (Rocha), 91 mm in Cardona (Soriano ) and 85 mm in Agraciada (Soriano). Cities of Soriano and Colonia, as well as Rocha, also suffered from flooding.MetSul had warned that southern and eastern Uruguay could experience excessive rainfall. The cause is a low pressure center that deepened over Uruguayan territory yesterday and today gave rise to an extratropical cyclone off the coast of the country. The system even favored storms in Argentina and Paraguay.(Translated by Google)