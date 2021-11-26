Residents in Klerksdorp were puzzled as much as the rest of us.
Klerksdorp had an acute hailstorm on Thursday. You only have to see it to believe it. Plenty of evidence has been made available, thanks to social media.
KLERKSDORP HAILSTORM: PICS AND VIDEOS
It was not exactly what was predicted by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) and what locals often experience in the Spring, or even winter for that matter.
But here is what happened according to the viral images and videos across all social media platforms.
One popular post from @@MissB_SA_ on Twitter drew 1500 engagements. The caption said "Klerksdorp is flooding Broken heart so much damage Broken heart so many peoples houses damaged, roofs caved in including matlosana mall, multiple shop's in the mall flooded."
Klerksdorp is flooding 💔 so much damage 💔 so many peoples houses damaged, roofs caved in including matlosana mall, multiple shop's in the mall flooded 😔 pic.twitter.com/ytLa2idPRo— Aus' Karen de Villiers 🤍 (@MissB_SA_) November 25, 2021
