© BPBD Kabupaten Aceh Timur



Deadly Landslide in Java

© BPBD Kabupaten Banjarnegara



Flooding has affected over 25,000 people in different parts of the island of Sumatra, Indonesia, over the past week.Teams are searching for one person reported missing after a landslide in the remote Rikit Gaib District in Gayo Lues Regency, Aceh Province. One person died in a building destroyed by the landslide that struck after heavy rain late 22 November 2021.Disaster authorities in the country also reported several incidents of flooding across Sumatra Island over the last few days.on 20 November 2021, affecting parts of Tebing Tinggi City, Rambutan, Bajenis, Padang Hilir, and Padang Hulu. According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network,Flooding was reported in Indra Makmur in East Aceh Regency is a regency in eastern Aceh Province on 18 November. Around 300 homes were damaged and 1,440 people affected.Heavy rain in the neighbouring island of Java has caused some flooding and landslides in particular in Banjarnegara Regency, Central Java Province, on 19 November 2021, where 4 people died after a landslide destroyed buildings near a roadside in Pagentan District. One person was injured and 3 others evacuated.