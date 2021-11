© Reuters/Marco Bello



"I authorize commanders to impose bars to continued service... for all soldiers who refuse the mandatory vaccine order without an approved exemption or pending exemption request. The soldier will remain flagged until they are fully vaccinated, receive an approved medical or administrative exemption, or are separated from the army."

The US Army has threatened repercussions for soldiers who decline to receive Covid-19 vaccinations, saying thatArmy personnel who refuse the jab, including reservists and Army National Guard troops,such as reenlistment bonuses, promotions to higher ranks, decorations and other awards, attending military academies, as well as tuition assistance with higher education, according to an official memo obtained by DefenseOne on Thursday.Army Secretary Christine Wormuth wrote in the document , dated November 16:Around 72% of the army's active-duty, reserve and Guard troops have been fully vaccinated, according to Pentagon data cited by DefenseOne, while some 77% have received at least one dose. Though the majority of soldiers, sailors and airmen across all US military services are now immunized, some branches continue to see hold-outs, withThe Marine Corps, meanwhile, announced on Thursday that it has no plans to immediately expel troops who miss a November 28 deadline.- despite a previous memo warning that uncooperative soldiers would be outright booted from the service.The new army directive comes amidEarlier this week, the commander of the state's Guard unit, Thomas Mancino, told his troops they would face "no negative administrative or legal action" if they refused the shot, prompting a terse response from the Pentagon, which insisted the mandate is a "lawful order."