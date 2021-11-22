Parts of northern Saudi Arabia were covered in a fine layer of hail and snow on Sunday as temperatures plummeted to approximately 7C.Images circulating on social media showed the a white landscape in the city of Qurayyat, in Al Jawf Province. The Saudi city is 30 kilometers away from the border with Jordan.In one video hail can be seen falling from the sky.A Saudi National Center for Meteorology report said thunderstorms accompanied by light winds and hail showers would fall across Al-Jawf, the northern borders and Tabuk, extending to the coastal areas of the Medina region.