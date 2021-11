© Matthew McDermott



A Manhattan junior high school plans to racially separate students while discussing identity and social justice topics next week, The Post has learned.Kids in grades seven and eight will opt into one of five categories, Principal Shanna Douglas wrote in the message.Whites, Asians, and multi-racial students have their own categories, while African-American and Hispanic students are combined into one group, according to her email."On November 23rd and 24th, 7th and 8th graders will explore the question 'How do our racial identities influence our experiences?' in affinity groups ," Douglas announced. "An affinity group is a group formed around a shared interest.""This optional program was developed in close coordination with both the School Leadership Team, PTA and families," said DOE spokesperson Nathaniel Styer, who said it isDouglas said she is further emphasizing race this year because "students are talking about it since race has become a popular topic on social media, or parents are talking even more about it at home due to the recent incidents across the nation," she wrote.An LMC parent conceded that affinity groups can be fraught, but said staffers canthem appropriately."I think our teachers know how to handle it," the mom said.Another parent echoed that position outside the school Thursday and said she didn't object to the classes."The staff is very good about being clear when it comes to race," she said.Douglas closed the announcement by asking concerned parents to contact her."I know that RACE is a complex issue for us all to address," she wrote in the email.