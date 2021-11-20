Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot in the downtown area Friday night after a protest following the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict became violent and destructive near the Multnomah County Justice Center, authorities said.Rioters were throwing objects at officers, smashing windows and damaging doors of city facilities, including the justice center's front gate, FOX 12 of Oregon reported.His lawyers argued he acted in self-defense and he was found not guilty on all charges, including intentional homicide. He could have spent years behind bars if he had been found guilty.Earlier Friday, Portland police Chief Chuck Lovell said the bureau would consider asking other law enforcement agencies for help depending on the situation on the ground.