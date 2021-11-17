© Roman Hanc/TASR via AP



Slovakia is planning new restrictions on unvaccinated people in an effort to tame the latest surge of coronavirus infections that has caused a "critical" situation in the country's hospitals, the prime minister said Tuesday."The situation in hospitals is critical," Heger said, adding that some hospitals are already at their limit for COVID-19 patients in their intensive care units and have been transferring new patients to other facilities.He urged unvaccinated Slovaks to get their vaccine shots.The number of COVID-10 patients needing hospital treatment rose to a total of 2,826, with 225 admitted on Monday alone, the Health Ministry said. Over 81% of the hospitalized have not been fully vaccinated.Slovakia, one of the hardest-hit European Union countries, has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the 27-nation bloc. Only about 45% of its nearly 5.5 million have been fully vaccinated.In the latest surge, new coronavirus infections in Slovakia hit a record daily high of 7,244 cases on Friday.