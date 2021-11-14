© US Air Forces Central Command/AFP



"We abhor the loss of innocent life and take all possible measures to prevent them. In this case, we self-reported and investigated the strike according to our own evidence and take full responsibility for the unintended loss of life."

The US military covered up 2019 air strikes in Syria that killed up to 64 women and children, a possible war crime, during the battle against Islamic State, The New York Times reported on Saturday.tasked with ground operations in Syria, according to the report.The newspaper said that US Central Command, which oversaw US air operations in Syria, acknowledged the strikes for the first time this week and said they were justified.In a statement on Saturday,The military said it was unclear if the other 60 people were civilians, partly because women and children could have been combatants.In Saturday's statement, the military said the strikes were", proportional and that "appropriate steps were taken to rule out the presence of civilians." Central Command said:because "multiple armed women and at least one armed child were observed" in video of the events, it said, adding that most the 60 were likely combatants.Central Command said the strikes took place while Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were under heavy fire and in danger of being overrun and the SDF had reported the area clear of civilians.The Defence Department's inspector general launched an inquiry into the March 18, 2019, incident, but its report was ultimately "stripped" of any mention of the bombing and a thorough, independent probe never took place, according to the Times.The newspaper said its report was based on confidential documents and descriptions of classified reports, as well as interviews with personnel directly involved.