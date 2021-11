Contrary to what some parties allege, Russia is not involved in the ongoing crisis at the borders of Belarus and EU members Poland and Lithuania, President Vladimir Putin insisted on Saturday."I want everyone to know. We have absolutely nothing to do with any of this," Putin vowed, in an interview with Rossiya-1 television. He was commenting on accusations that Russia was somehow a party to the ongoing conflict between Minsk and EU members.The ongoing border crisis unfolded as tens of thousands would-be asylum-seekers, most of them from conflict-ridden countries like Iraq and Syria, attempted to reach the EU through Belarus this year. Brussels and some EU member states accused Minsk of waging a "hybrid war" against them, using the refugees as pawns."The key link is in the EU countries. Those who are located there organize all those chains. Let their law enforcement and security services deal with them if they are violating their laws.," he said.Putin expressed hope that the EU and Belarus manage to overcome their differences and negotiate a workable solution to the problem."Honestly, when I watch that, I first of all feel empathy for the children," Putin said.