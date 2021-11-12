Meteor lights up in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Fireball in Leningrad oblast and Karelia, European Russia, 11-11-2021 17:38 local time@meteordoc pic.twitter.com/S6a6km2U00— Kirill Bakanov (@WeatherSarov1) November 11, 2021
