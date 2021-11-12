Meteor lights up in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Fireball in Leningrad oblast and Karelia, European Russia, 11-11-2021 17:38 local time@meteordoc pic.twitter.com/S6a6km2U00— Kirill Bakanov (@WeatherSarov1) November 11, 2021
To live in the world without becoming aware of the meaning of the world is like wandering about in a great library without touching the books.
Well, whatever it takes for everyone to get the jab. The elites want 4 billion people off this planet as soon as possible. Who's to stop them?
What they mean when they say "defund police" is that justice should be served by the woke mob and no one else. What they consider justice is the...
Question to you all, have you seen someone die? Death is very revealing, living isn't. I've seen too many good person move on to what ever...
Those Commie thugs thought they were dealing with a little kid who was afraid of them. Now two of them are wearing marble hats. I bet the other...
It would be nice to get some conclusions from this. A research anomoly, deserving of more funding? Let Nature do her work...
