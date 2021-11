© ISTOCK.COM, SELVANEGRA



, according to research published today (November 9) in eLife . In the paper, scientists report screening the genomes of more than 250,000 species of bacteria and archaea and findingThe genetic code refers to how sequences of DNA nucleotide bases lead to specific chains of amino acids during the process of protein synthesis. To perform this synthesis, ribosomes read strands of mRNA — copies of bits of the organism's genome — in chunks of three bases at a time. Each three-base sequence, known as a codon, binds to a specific transfer RNA (tRNA) that ferries a corresponding amino acid to the ribosome to the added to the protein chain. An organism with an alternate genetic code, like the five new instances that the study authors found, has codons that correspond to different amino acids than they would in the standard genetic code employed by the vast majority of known life forms."The genetic code has been set in stone for 3 billion years," study coauthor Yekaterina Shulgina, a Harvard University graduate student in systems biology, tells The Scientist. "The fact that some organisms have found a way to change it is really fascinating to me.As such, the code was thought to be largely preserved across all forms of life, with scientists finding the occasional exception during the past several decades of research. In addition to finding five new alternate genetic codes, the team"I'm pleased to see that all of the results that we had so far came out in [the new paper]," Yale University biochemist Dieter Söll, who didn't work on the study, tells The Scientist. Söll has been studying the evolution of the genetic code for decades and was the first to find an alternate genetic code in bacteria. The team's methodology was "very good," he says — especially because of how"To re-find everything that we already knew and to double the number of known reassignments" was particularly impressive, says University College Dublin genomic evolution professor Kenneth Wolfe, who also didn't work on the study. "What they're looking for is really rare."Shulgina and study coauthor Sean Eddy, a biologist at Harvard and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, developed an algorithm called Codetta — named after the Rosetta Stone — that can screen an organism's genome and predict which amino acids its codons will add into a given protein. TFrom there, researchers can experimentally validate its work by looking for the predicted tRNA in the organism.Codetta excels at finding genetic codes that are nearly the same as the standard. For example,, which is normally encoded by the codons AGG, CGA, and CGG. In some of the newly-discovered alternate genetic codes, these codons are reassigned to the amino acid tryptophan, which is already associated with the similar codon TGG.Prior to the new study, all known alternate genetic codes in bacteria involved changing a "stop" codon that instructs cellular machinery that it's reached the end of a protein into one associated with an amino acid. The new results reveal the first alternate genetic codes in bacteria that representIdentifying these alternate codes is important, Eddy says, because scientists who predict what proteins an organism will synthesize based on its genome do so under the assumption that the standard genetic code is at play. Accounting for deviations, then, will improve the accuracy of those predictions and prevent errors from being codified into databases as more and more genomes are sequenced.But, Eddy explains.Part of the reason changes do happen, Shulgina explains, is that"At least in bacteria, it seems like these sorts of forces might explain why the genetic code evolved this way," Shulgina says. "This might be totally different if we looked in other forms of life like eukaryotes." Exceptions to the standard genetic code have been found in single-celled eukaryotes such as yeast, but expertsTracing down why these alternate genetic codes emerged during evolutionary history is difficult, multiple researchers tell The Scientist, in no small part because humans couldn't watch it happen. But the authors do have some hypotheses.In one case, ShulginaTo that end, bacteria and archaea represented the easiest test run for Codetta. Shulgina, Eddy, and other researchers say, Shulgina explains, that would either need to be filtered out or accounted for in a Codetta update lest they confuse the algorithm.The team also ran Codetta on the genome of yeast, a eukaryote notorious for having alternate genetic codes, and made a new discovery that helped validate its predictions for bacteria. At one point, the algorithm wasn't confident enough to assign an amino acid to a particular codon. Upon further investigation, it turned out that"My method isn't built to find that; it was built to find different codings, not ambiguous codings," Shulgina says. "Codetta didn't want to pick any amino acid for that codon, so in a sense it failed in a very correct way."Eddy and Shulgina plan to refine the algorithm and say that knowing these limitations in advance will enable other researchers to take their work and run genomic screens of their own. To that end, Shulgina and Eddy have made Codetta available on GitHub to any researchers who may want to use it or develop their own version."As we are only scratching the surface of the real microbial biodiversity, I think it is very likely that Codetta will be helpful in the discovery of additional codon reassignments," University of Cork biochemist Pavel Baranov, who didn't work on the study, tells The Scientist over email. "I am eager to try it myself."Still, Codetta's computational predictions must be validated with mass spectroscopy and other tools, University of Göttingen systems biologist Martin Kollmar tells The Scientist.In particular, Kollmar would have liked to see more instances of experimental verification, such as double-checking that the proteins synthesized by alternate genetic codes had the expected amino acid composition. But, he adds, "this is hard work and out of the scope of that paper."Meanwhile, every researcher who spoke with The Scientist said they expect Codetta to continue to find new exceptions to the rules laid out by the genetic code.says Vanderbilt University biologist Antonis Rokas, who was not involved in the work. "Biology is just, in some ways, the science of exceptions."