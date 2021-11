© Reuters



After media reports, months ago, on Pegasus' usage in various spyware attacks on heads of states, journalists, political activists, and human rights activists, the United States decided to blacklist NSO, Pegasus' parent company.The United States placed "Israel's" spyware maker NSO Group, the corporation behind the notorious Pegasus , on its list of restricted companies. NSO Group's Pegasus was exposed asAccording to an investigation led by The Washington Post and 16 media partners,who used it in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, human rights activists, and business executives.Smartphones infected with the Israeli spyware would become pocket-spying devices, allowing the user to read the target's messages, look through their photos, track their location, and even turn on their camera without their knowledge.Pegasus, which is the practice of authoritarian governments targeting dissidents, journalists, and activists outside of their sovereign borders to silence dissent," the US Commerce Department said in a statement.These two companies added to the "entity list" means exports to them from US organizations are restricted,NSO did not immediately reply to a request for comment.