It was an attempt by Israel to incapacitate the Syrian air defenses in order to allow Israel to attack Syria with impunity.

These are the actions of a tyrannical military state determined to destroy Syria's ability to defend itself should Israel decide to expand its aggression under any fabricated pretext.

Vanessa Beeley is an independent journalist and photographer who has worked extensively in the Middle East - on the ground in Syria, Egypt, Iraq and Palestine, while also covering the conflict in Yemen since 2015. Follow her on Twitter @VanessaBeeley