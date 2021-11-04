Earth Changes
Heavy snowfall in several regions of Spain and Portugal
Thu, 04 Nov 2021 17:43 UTC
During the night from Wednesday to Thursday in both regions, the temperature is expected to drop below zero. Besides the expected snowfall, meteorologists are warning that black ice may appear on the roads.
On Wednesday, it also snowed heavily in several autonomous regions of Spain, incl. In Castile, Leon, Asturias and Cantabria, as well as in Navarre and Catalonia.
The air temperature in several Spanish municipalities on Wednesday morning dropped below 5 degrees Celsius.
Authorities in the Balearic Islands warned Wednesday of heavy rain, which is expected to start in the evening and last until at least Monday.
Sometimes people hold a core belief that is very strong. When they are presented with evidence that works against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted. It would create a feeling that is extremely uncomfortable, called cognitive dissonance. And because it is so important to protect the core belief, they will rationalize, ignore and even deny anything that doesn't fit in with the core belief.
Recent Comments
I think this Pope from Argentina for whom my hopes were so high has been a disappointment. Seems he replaced another Pope, so I reckon there are...
Hahaha, quelle surpreez. A crooked thief has an inside man.
I can't imagine telling kids to play with molten sugar at 186C/365F. A burn from that is serious trauma and it's no wonder kids are showing up in...
Has everyone seen the documentary Century of the Self? It's about Bernays, PR BS, etc. and is REALLY well done. (I found it at an AA article.)...
Their were saints in Catholic history who most have heard about and others not so much. Now you have Saint Francis of Assisi, but you also have...