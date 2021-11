© Unknown



One act of bravery begins to snowball. Dr. Patricia Lee "risked it all" to step forward, after being ignored by public health officials, to reveal theAttached are 11 declarations from physicians across the country attesting to serious harms from Covid-19 vaccines.These physicians, like Dr. Lee, reached out to public health authorities at theThese agencies typically respond by saying that VAERS is not showing a safety signal so there is nothing to worry about. If you don't already know,Meaning, heads they win, tails you lose.Worse,and despite being physicians,And they are physicians seeking help from fellow physicians!The story most of these physicians tell is like that of Maddie de Garay Only after seeking treatment from physicians that they knew from work or medical school, were many of them believed. If physicians are dismissed as "making it up," imagine what the average individual without medical knowledge and access must deal with after a Covid-19 vaccine injury.Public health authorities tell us to trust doctors. If individuals have concerns about the vaccine, they say: "speak with your doctor." These very doctors are now telling health authorities there is a serious problem. They have been telling these health authorities for months in myriad correspondences. And the 11 declarations attached are likely a small sampling - after all, Dr. Patricia Lee's letter was only released on this Substack when [it] only had a few hundred subscribers. It nonetheless started a snowball of physicians reaching out with similar stories which is growing by the day.It should not be that public health authorities listen to physicians only if they parrot their preferred messaging regarding Covid-19 vaccines. To the contrary,. But the experience of these physicians, and the many more who have contacted my firm, evidence precisely the opposite is true.These doctors, like most doctors, are the last individuals that want to admit that a Covid-19 vaccine caused their patients or their own injuries. And they are the last to want to publicly make such an admission. Truly. But reality does not afford them these luxuries. The injuries they report are all too real and devastating. As detailed in the attached declarations (click image below),Requiring informed consent - which means giving every American the ability to give or withhold consent without coercion - is the last and final backstop to the dangers that result when we permit the government to decide what must be injected or placed into or onto our bodies. This is no hyperbole as the current state of affairs is that you cannot sue for Covid-19 vaccine injuries, cannot see underlying the licensure of the vaccine, cannot discuss on social media, and cannot say no if you want to keep your job or attend many universities. Whatever your views are on the Covid-19 vaccine itself, every American should reject letting the government decide what medical procedures they must engage in to participate in civil society.Letter with Physician Declarations to CDC, FDA and NIHResponse and Email Exchange with CDC, FDA and NIH Regarding the Letter: