In Virginia, parents have realized what's at stake.Fairfax officials reported a total of 178,595 students in classes on Sept. 30, well below the 189,010 students who attended class during the 2019-20 school year before the pandemic. Some of this was to be expected, as Fairfax took off a year of in-person learning. But enrollment has not picked up since the return to the classroom, and it shows no sign of doing so.These parents are right. Fairfax County is one of several in the state to incorporate critical race theory (or closely associated tenets) into its schools.They also rolled out an initiative called "One Fairfax" that emphasizes "equity." As part of this initiative, a Virginia elementary school shared on its website a radical video titled "Woke Kindergarten 60 Second Texts: Safe" that suggested police are dangerous to be around.Take, for example, the latest poll showing yet another drop in support for McAuliffe, who supports CRT and opposes parental rights to have a say in public schools' curricula. While McAuliffe and his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, are still tied at 48% support overall, McAuliffe only has 39% of the vote among parents of K-12 students. Youngkin has 56%.This is bigger than just one political campaign.These parents are becoming their own movement, and Democrats are beginning to see that as the threat it is. Just look at former President Barack Obama's reaction to McAuliffe's sinking numbers:"We don't have time to be wasted on these phony trumped-up culture wars, this fake outrage, the right-wing media's pedals to juice their ratings. And the fact that [Youngkin is] willing to go along with it instead of talking about serious problems that actually affect serious people? That's a shame. That's not what this election's about," he said at a Saturday rally.Actually, that's exactly what this election is about.