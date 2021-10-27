© Unsplash/Daniel Schludi

Summary of Adverse Events in the U.K.

Pfizer (22.9 million first doses, 19.9 million second doses) now has one Yellow Card in 187 people vaccinated. Deaths: 1 in 40,603 people vaccinated (564).

AstraZeneca (24.9 million first doses, 24.1 million second doses) has one Yellow Card in 106 people vaccinated. Deaths: 1 in 22,616 people vaccinated (1,101).

Moderna (1.5 million first doses, 1.2 million second doses) has one Yellow Card in 89 people vaccinated. Deaths: 1 in 78,947 people vaccinated (19).

Overall, one in every 131 people vaccinated (0.76%) have experienced a Yellow Card adverse event. The MHRA has previously

estimated

that the Yellow Card reporting rate may be approximately 10% of actual figures.

Thrombosis & Embolism (all types) = 7,105

Anaphylaxis = 1,367

Acute Cardiac = 16,299

Pericarditis/Myocarditis (Heart inflammation) = 4,342

Headaches & Migraines = 123,251

Blindness = 427

Deafness = 608

Spontaneous Abortions = 603 miscarriages + 13 foetal deaths/stillbirths

Facial Paralysis incl. Bell's Palsy = 1,769

Strokes and CNS haemorrhages = 2,677

Guillain-Barré Syndrome = 500

Pulmonary Embolism & Deep Vein Thrombosis = 3,510

Seizures = 2,888

Paralysis = 1,181

Tinnitus/Vertigo - 3,066 (Pfizer) + 6,584 (AZ) + 323 (Moderna) + 26 (Unknown) = 9,999

Tremor = 11,502

Nosebleeds = 3,135

Dizziness = 35,704

Vomiting = 15,892

Reproductive/Breast Disorders - = 44,548

© Pfizer; Moderna; AstraZeneca; Unspecified. “F” denotes fatal.