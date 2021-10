© Reuters/Lucas Jackson/US Department of Defense



"Ahmed's clearance is long overdue. For those of us who have supported him, the feeling is one of relief, tempered with sadness for all he has lost...but we won't celebrate until he is back with his family in Pakistan and able to hug his 19-year-old son for the first time."

A Pakistani taxi driver will leave US detention at Guantanamo Bay after 17 years behind bars.Ahmed Rabbani's release was announced on Friday by Reprieve, a human rights NGO.Rabbani's journey through the underbelly of the US' post-9/11 security infrastructure began in Karachi, Pakistan, in 2002.Information gleaned from an associate of Rabbani arrested on the same day was used to arrest several suspected Al-Qaeda operatives, including a supposed member of Osama Bin Laden's security detail. However, Rabbani was never charged with any crime, and is not believed to be involved in terrorism.Nevertheless,The torture inflicted there on Rabbani was detailed in the US Senate's 2014 torture report , andTestimony from multiple detainees held in the same CIA prison describesAccording to Reprieve, Rabbani's interrogators knew that "they had the wrong man," but tortured him anyway. After more than a year in the CIA facility, Rabbani was transferred to the Guantanamo Bay detention camp on US territory in Cuba. He would spend the next 17 years there, without a charge or trial date.His case attracted international attention, and in 2018, Rabbani wrote an op-ed published in the Los Angeles Times describingConditions in Guantanamo chipped away at Rabbani's mental health. "There is no morning and no evening," he wrote. "There is only despair."Reprieve attorney Mark Maher said:Of the 780 people detained in Guantanamo Bay since the facility opened in 2002,President Joe Biden has promised to close the notorious prison before he leaves office, a promise that was made, but not kept, by his former boss Barack Obama.