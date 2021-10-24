© Reuters



Afghanistan's Taliban government launched a program to tackle hunger on Sunday, offering thousands of people wheat in exchange for labor.and employ 40,000 men in the capital alone, the Taliban's chief spokesman said at a press conference in southern Kabul."This is an important step for fighting unemployment," Zabihullah Mujahid said, adding the laborers must "work hard".Afghanistan -- which isThe Taliban's food-for-work scheme will not pay laborers,The two-month program will seeincluding Herat, Jalalabad, Kandahar, Mazar-i-Sharif and Pol-i-Khomri. Work for the laborers in Kabul will include digging water channels and catchment terraces for snow in the hills to combat drought.Mujahid and other senior officials, including agriculture minister Abdul Rahman Rashid and Kabul mayor Hamdullah Nomani, cut a pink ribbon and dug a small ditch at a ceremony in the rural Rish Khor area of the capital to launch the program.