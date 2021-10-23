© Youtube/creenshot/White House



US officials scrambled on Friday to clarify that Washington's policy toward Taiwan had not changed, after anby US President Joe Biden Thursday night when he said on CNN that the United States would come to the island's defence in the event of an attack by China.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing, as she fielded numerous questions about whether Biden's comments signaled an end to Washington's long-held position of "strategic ambiguity".Asked by CNN's Anderson Cooper whether the US would come to Taiwan's defence if mainland forces attacked,but is required by theto support the self-governed island's efforts to defend itself, including through arms sales. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province, destined for eventual reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.The US has for decades followed a policy of "strategic ambiguity", in which it does not indicate whether it would take military action in Taiwan's defence.Psaki said that thereiterating one of its clauses that Washington:"would regard any effort to determine the future of Taiwan by other than peaceful means a threat to the peace and security of the Western Pacific and of grave concern to the United States.Psaki dodged a question about whether Biden had misspoken or if he was signaling a hardening of his administration's position on Taiwan.Earlier on Friday,said that China's ambitions and actions posed "challenges to the rules-based international order", but stressed that theAustin, who was in Brussels for a Nato meeting, said:Some supporters of a stronger, more explicit US commitment to Taiwan's defence have pounced on Biden's Thursday remarks as a signal that his administration was abandoning strategic ambiguity. That strategy is intended to dissuade Taipei from unilaterally declaring independence while discouraging Beijing from seeking to annex the island by force.Representative Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican, said in a statement:But as US officials on Friday sought to walk back Biden's comments, others criticized what they viewed as "mixed messages" from the administration. Senator James Risch of Idaho, the lead Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said:Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin chastised that the US was