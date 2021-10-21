© Alexander Pohl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Everyone says that the existing model of capitalism, which is now the basis of the social order in the vast majority of countries, has run out of steam. There is no longer any way out of the tangle of more and more confusing contradictions.



"In the richest countries and regions, we see growing inequality of material benefits and of opportunities within society, and at the international level too."

The current model of capitalism, the economic system in most of the world, is causing growing inequality,Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.Speaking to gathered experts and journalists at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, the Russian president said thatPutin went on to explain that many around the world still suffer from a lack of food, water, and electricity, while others reap the rewards of the system. He called the lack of opportunities for much of the world a great problem.