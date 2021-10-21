Admission of Orsolya Bernáth from Martonvásár, thank you!

András Komáromi's recording from Tát, thank you!

András Agárdi's photo of Pusztavám, thank you!

Attila Földes's video about Szolnok, thank you!

It was visible to the southwest at 6:28 p.m. We are waiting for your photos!Based on the comments on our Facebook post, hundreds of our readers saw the event. As it did not darken completely after sunset, relatively few recordings were made of the otherwise spectacular phenomenon.(Translated by Google)