This stunning bolide was recorded over Spain on 2021 October 21, at 1:16h local time (which is equivalent to 23:16 universal time on October 20). It was produced by a fragment (a meteoroid) from a comet. This fragment impacted the atmosphere at about 237.000 km/h. The fireball began at a height of about 137 km over the northeast of the province of Segovia, and ended at an altitude of around 75 km over the north of the province of Ávila.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), La Sagra (Granada), Sevilla, Sierra Nevada (Granada), Huelva, El Guijo (Madrid), and Calar Alto (Almería). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).