Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives reported on Sunday that over 5.33 million rai of agricultural areas several regions of Thailand have been affected by floods from September 1 to October 15.5.33 million rai of plantation in 48 provinces have been affected by floods,," said the ministry's Centre for Agricultural Disaster Mitigation. "Of these,The ministry will provide an initial financial aid of Bt6,700 per affected household.". The ministry will provide an initial financial aid of Bt22,272 per affected household in this group.The department is still working on damage estimation and compensation.These provinces are Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Ubon Ratchathani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Singburi, Ang Thong, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Uthai Thani, Roi Et, Trat, Chanthaburi and Prachinburi.