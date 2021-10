© EPA



Five people who died in an attack in Norway last weekThe suspect, Espen Andersen Brathen, shot at people with arrows in Kongsberg, close to the capital, Oslo.But investigating officers saidIt was the worst attack in Norway since far-right extremist Anders Breivik massacred 77 people a decade ago.Five people were killed with a sharp object both in their own homes and in public spaces, police said on Monday, without giving further details. In a statement , police said information on the type of weapon used could not be given as not all the witnesses have been questioned yet.They also said the victims were selected at random, and thatMr Brathen has admitted going on a killing spree in Kongsberg on Wednesday.The suspect, a Danish Muslim convert, is now in custody in a medical facility pending a psychiatric evaluation, but this could take several months."As far as motive is concerned, illness remains the main hypothesis.," police inspector Per Thomas Omholt told reporters, without elaborating.