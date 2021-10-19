- On October 7th, the deaths reported as adverse events from vaccination in Taiwan overtook the number of deaths following Covid infection.
- Infection rates in England in vaccinated people aged 40-49 is now more than double the rate in the unvaccinated. Evidence now suggests that vaccinated people can spread the Delta variant and a study has shown that six months after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, antibody levels in healthcare workers had decreased substantially.
- The first case of vaccine induced thrombotic thrombocytopaenia following the J&J vaccine outside of the USA was documented.
- Sweden, Denmark, Iceland and Finland have temporarily halted the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for people under the age of 30 due to heart risks.
- There has been a case of reactivation of hepatitis C infection following the Pfizer vaccination.
- A large number of studies are increasingly showing evidence of robust natural immunity from natural Covid infection.
- There have been calls for clearer ONS data on the rise in deaths of young males in England and Wales. Investigation of official ONS data indicates that since the Covid vaccine has been rolled out to teens, there has been a significant increase in deaths in this age group.
- The Senate in France voted against making the Covid vaccine mandatory.
- EudraVigilance - the equivalent of the Yellow Card reporting system in the EU - has logged (up to October 9th) 1,038,776 reports of 2,536,526 adverse events, including 27,242 deaths.
- DAEN Australia - the equivalent of the Yellow Card reporting system - has logged (up to September 29th) 63,672 reports of 204,746 adverse events, including 566 deaths.
According to an updated report published on October 14th, the MHRA Yellow Card reporting system has recorded a total of 1,228,991 events based on 372,878 reports. The total number of fatalities reported is 1,719.
- Pfizer (22.7 million first doses, 19.8 million second doses) now has one Yellow Card in 188 people vaccinated. Deaths: 1 in 40,391 people vaccinated (562).
- AstraZeneca (24.9 million first doses, 24 million second doses) has one Yellow Card in 106 people vaccinated. Deaths: 1 in 22,514 people vaccinated (1,106).
- Moderna (1.5 million first doses, 1.2 million second doses) has one Yellow Card in 90 people vaccinated. Deaths: 1 in 75,000 people vaccinated (20).
- Thrombosis & Embolism (all types) = 7,072
- Anaphylaxis = 1,353
- Acute Cardiac = 16,092
- Pericarditis/Myocarditis (Heart inflammation) = 1,000
- Herpes = 4,322
- Headaches & Migraines = 122,717
- Blindness = 424
- Deafness = 599
- Spontaneous Abortions = 593 miscarriages + 13 foetal deaths/stillbirths
- Facial Paralysis incl. Bell's Palsy = 1,752
- Strokes and CNS haemorrhages = 2,662
- Guillian Barre Syndrome = 491
- Pulmonary Embolism & Deep Vein Thrombosis = 3,502
- Seizures = 2,872
- Paralysis = 1,173
- Nosebleeds = 3,120
- Dizziness = 35,509
- Vomiting = 15,807
- Reproductive/Breast Disorders= 43,969