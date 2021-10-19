This fireball was spotted over Spain on 19 October 2021, at 7:11 local time (equivalent to 5:11 universal time). The bolide was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 90,000 km/h. The fireball began at an altitude of about 93 km over the center of the province of Cuenca (region of Castilla-La Mancha), and ended at a height of around 51 km over the northwest of the province of Valencia (Valencian Community).This meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), Calar Alto (Almería), and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).