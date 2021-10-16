© Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool



Nikolas Cruz will plead guilty to murder in the 2018 mass shooting that killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, his lawyer told a judge on Friday.Cruz's attorney told a judge his client will plead guilty next week to all charges in what was the deadliest U.S. high school shooting. He faced 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer noted Cruz, now 23, could change his mind before his plea hearing, which she agreed to set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday.Cruz was 19 and an expelled student at the time of the Feb. 14, 2018 mass murder.Prosecutors at the Broward State's Attorney Office have said they will seek the death penalty for Cruz, noting in court documents that the shooting involving an AR-15 rifle was "cold, calculated and premeditated."In Florida, juries determine whether to impose a death sentence. So if prosecutors are not willing to drop the death penalty as part of any plea deal that may be struck with Cruz, then a jury would decide."There have been no plea negotiations with the prosecution. If he pleads guilty, there would still be a penalty phase," McMahon told Reuters in an email.In a separate criminal case heard by the judge on Friday, Cruz pleaded guilty to all four charges of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer stemming from a jail attack on Broward County Sheriff's Sergeant Raymond Beltran in November 2018. Before accepting his plea, she asked him if he understood the impact the assault case could have in the murder case."Sir, I need to advise you that the state is going to be using this conviction in this case as evidence of an aggravating factor for purposes of arguing in favor of the death penalty. Do you understand that?" Judge Scherer asked Cruz."Yes, Ma'am," answered Cruz, who stood next to his lawyer after officers brought him to the courtroom from a holding area. Cruz, who wore a blue face mask, a navy blue sweater, white collared shirt and ivory pants, spoke in a strong, clear voice.Some of the families of the 14 students and three staff killed and 17 others injured when the troubled former student opened fire have rallied to call for gun control.Yet a report by a state-appointed commission on the shooting recommended arming teachers, spending more on school security and mental health and training police to be more aggressive when responding to school shootings.Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul and David Gregorio