"After careful consultation with medical experts and military leadership, and with the support of the President, I have determined that mandatory vaccination against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is necessary to protect the Force and defend the American people. To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force."

"I can tell you that active-duty personnel with at least one dose now stands at 96.7 percent and active-duty personnel that are fully vaccinated stands today at 83.7 percent. So we continue to make progress on this and the total force, at least one dose [is] 80 percent. And fully vaccinated again across the total force is about 65 percent."

More soldiers in the U.S. military's active-duty, National Guard, and reserve forces died from suicide in the second quarter of this year than soldiers in the entire U.S. military died from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, a new Pentagon report shows.Titled "The Department of Defense (DoD) Quarterly Suicide Report (QSR)," the document reveals thatwith 99 classified as "active component," 14 as "reserve" members, and 26 as National Guard. Broken down among service branches, the active component deaths include 60 from the Army, eight from the Marine Corps, 17 from the Navy, and 14 from the Air Force.with the Military Times reporting Following an August directive from the Biden administration, all members of the U.S. military are required to receive the COVID jab in order to continue service, with the deadline for vaccination varying among each branch. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in an August 25 memo wrote:for the respiratory virus to date, according to Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.