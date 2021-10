© AP



More than 10,000 John Deere workers were on the picket line Thursday after their union was unable to hammer out a new contract with management of the tractor company.The United Auto Workers union said in statement . "Our members at John Deere strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules," said Chuck Browning , vice president and director of the UAW's Agricultural Implement Department.Now, the UAW said, workers will picket Deere around the clock until the two sides reach a contract. The union will provide members $275 a week in strike pay until the standoff is over.which is known for its iconic green and yellow farm equipment. And workers, many of whom have been toiling extra hours for months because of pandemic-related worker shortages, say they are fed up.Chris Laursen, who works as a painter at Deere, told The Des Moines Register Deere & Co. said it wants to keep talking. Brad Morris, Deere vice president of labor relations, said in a statement obtained by the Register:But the company admitted in May thatThis year, another group of went on strike at a Volvo Trucks plant in Virginia and wound up with better pay and lower-cost health benefits after rejecting three tentative contract offers.The contracts under negotiation coverThe contract talks at the Moline, Illinois-based company hit a wall even asThe company has been reporting strong sales of its agricultural and construction equipment this year.The Deere production plants are an important contributors to the economy, so local officials hope any strike will be short-lived.Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati told to The Quad-Cities Times Heidi Egger told OurQuadCities.com that she was a high school senior when her dad and many of her uncles went on strike in 1986. That strike lasted almost six months.