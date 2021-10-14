fireball
This fireball was spotted over Spain on 13 October 2021, at 22:29 local time (equivalent to 20:29 universal time). The bolide was generated by a rock from asteroid 2010UB that hit the atmosphere at about 47,000 km/h. The fireball began at an altitude of about 81 km over the west of the province of Valencia (Valencian Community, Spain), and ended at a height of around 32 km over the province of Cuenca (region of Castilla-La Mancha).

This meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), Calar Alto (Almería), and Madrid (Dr. Jaime Izquierdo, Universidad Complutense de Madrid). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).