Fmr. Pres. Donald Trump
Former President Trump holds a 35-point lead over Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence in a hypothetical 2024 GOP primary match-up, a new Morning Consult-Politico poll found.

Forty-seven percent of respondents in the survey said they would vote for Trump, while only 12 percent each said they would vote for DeSantis or Pence, the only candidates other than Trump to hit double-digit support.

The huge lead highlights the popularity Trump, who has repeatedly floated but not confirmed another White House run, continues to enjoy in the Republican Party.

He has said, however, his supporters will be "very happy" when he does announce his decision, and that he could easily defeat other candidates and believes "most people would drop out" if he entered the race.

"If I faced [DeSantis], I'd beat him like I would beat everyone else," Trump said in an interview earlier this month. "I think most people would drop out. I think he would drop out."

Pence, meanwhile, has struggled to walk the line of distancing himself from Trump without alienating his supporters.

"I can tell you that we parted amicably at the end of the administration, and we've talked a number of times since we both left office," he said recently. "But I believe that our entire focus today should be on the future."

The poll surveyed 1,999 registered voters between Oct. 8 and Oct. 11. Its margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.