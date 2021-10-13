DC Comics announced Monday that Clark Kent's son and super-heroic heir, Jon Kent, will soon "take a bold new direction" by coming out as bisexual after falling in love with a male friend.
"The same-sex relationship is just one of the ways" he is "proving to be a different Superman than his famous father," the New York Times added in a glowing write-up about the comic series, "Superman: Son of Kal-El."
The Times noted that since the series launched in July, its main protagonist "has combated wildfires caused by climate change, thwarted a high school shooting, and protested the deportation of refugees in Metropolis.
"But there is one notable way in which the famous father and son are similar: they both have taken a romantic interest in a reporter.
"After initially striking up a friendship with reporter Jay Nakamura, he and Jon become romantically involved," the comic book company wrote in a news release. "Following a scene where Superman mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can, Jay is there to care for the Man of Steel."
The development will reportedly be unveiled on the pages of the series' Nov. 9 release.
"I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I'm very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea," writer Tom Taylor said in the release. "Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth, and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."
In conversation with the Times, he added, "The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity."
The "new Superman had to have new fights — real world problems — that he could stand up to as one of the most powerful people in the world," he explained.
Comment: Real-world problems as dictated by ideologically possessed political pundits?
While Superman is not the first comic book character to receive the woke LGBT treatment, he is certainly the most famous.
NPR reported that just two months ago, DC Comics announced that the character of Tim Drake, who is one of numerous Robins in the multiverse, would begin a romantic relationship with another man.
"Yes, it's real. Big-time, marquee superheroes are officially queer," NPR wrote. "Names even your most dithering, out-of-touch great-uncle would recognize: Robin, the Boy Wonder! Superman, the original superhero!"
Comment: No superhero is safe from the woke mob.