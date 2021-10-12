An abnormally large hail and hurricane hit Libya on October 9, 2021, namely the city of Misrata, which is the third largest city in Libya. The thunderstorm was accompanied by heavy torrential rain, hail and squally winds.During the day, 30 mm of precipitation fell in the city, according to eyewitnesses in social networks, gusts of wind broke trees, the minaret of one of the mosques fell, and several cars were damaged by falling trees. But the greatest damage was caused by hail. The diameter of the hailstones falling from the sky reached 15 cm. They easily pierced the roofs of houses and damaged cars; in total, about 100 cars were damaged in the city.