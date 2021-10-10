© Babylon Bee

Pfizer's full FDA approval could lead to even greater profits By Melissa Holzberg and Tara Suter, Open Secrets Pfizer reported $5.6 billion in net income during the second quarter of 2021 — that's up more than $2 billion (from $3.5 billion) from its second quarter of 2020 report to the Securities and Exchange Commission. In the first half of 2021, Pfizer reported nearly $10.5 billion in net income. The company brought in $6.9 billion in the first six months of 2020.



In 2020, Pfizer spent $13.2 million on its lobbying efforts — that's up from $11 million in 2019 and the most the company has spent on lobbying since 2009 during the debate over the Affordable Care Act.

Merck's 4,000% Markup of Taxpayer-Funded COVID Drug Is 'Extortion,' Critics Say



Pharma giant Merck is facing accusations of price gouging after it charged the U.S. more than $700 per patient for a taxpayer-funded coronavirus treatment that, according to research, costs just $17.74 to produce.

Not satire:Political staffers and top bureaucrats score good Pfizer jobs. Nice career path if you can get it:It might be all legal. What would stop this trainwreck? An investigative media.Anyone seen one?