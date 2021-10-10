Infrastructure Bill Includes Capitol Building Expansion To Hold All The Pfizer Lobbyists
Not satire:
There's plenty more lobbying where that came from:
Pfizer's full FDA approval could lead to even greater profitsSpeaking of profiteering:
Pfizer reported $5.6 billion in net income during the second quarter of 2021 — that's up more than $2 billion (from $3.5 billion) from its second quarter of 2020 report to the Securities and Exchange Commission. In the first half of 2021, Pfizer reported nearly $10.5 billion in net income. The company brought in $6.9 billion in the first six months of 2020.
- By Melissa Holzberg and Tara Suter, Open Secrets
In 2020, Pfizer spent $13.2 million on its lobbying efforts — that's up from $11 million in 2019 and the most the company has spent on lobbying since 2009 during the debate over the Affordable Care Act.
Merck's 4,000% Markup of Taxpayer-Funded COVID Drug Is 'Extortion,' Critics SayAnd plenty of ways to potentially lobby:
Pharma giant Merck is facing accusations of price gouging after it charged the U.S. more than $700 per patient for a taxpayer-funded coronavirus treatment that, according to research, costs just $17.74 to produce.
Political staffers and top bureaucrats score good Pfizer jobs. Nice career path if you can get it:
REVEALED: Pfizer Lobbying Hits Decade High as DOZENS of High-Profile Political Appointees Become Big Pharma RepsIt might be all legal. What would stop this trainwreck? An investigative media.
by Natalie Winters and Raheem Kassam October 6, 2021, RightsFreedoms
Many of the new Big Pharma hires have come from consulting firms with deep and historical links to the current White House, and President Joe Biden himself. In October alone Pfizer tapped Sudafi Henry, Joe Biden's former legislative affairs director from his days as Vice President.
David Schiappa, a longtime Republican staff member of the Senate holding the role of Secretary for Leader Mitch McConnell, is also lobbying for Pfizer.
Anyone seen one?