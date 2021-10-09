"Our engineers said anywhere between 6 to 8 inches of rain fell for about an hour

so there's no storm drainage system that can handle that volume of water," said Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett.It didn't affect the entire township, rather the south end starting at Stadium Drive and extending toward the Auburn Hills border.Tesch and several other neighbors tried to clear the drains but even when clear, it couldn't handle the volume of water. Neighbors put up a makeshift dam to try and prevent further flooding in the neighborhood.M-24 North was shutdown for hours at Scripps Road as water completely submerged the road.Barnett said the full scope of the damage is not yet clear but he will likely be asking the governor for disaster assistance.