Following in the footsteps of much of Europe, France has introduced several stringent vaccine mandates that have irrevocably changed the landscape of life in the nation. The city of lights has been illuminated with the allegorical ambiance of pitchforks and torches as massive protests have taken to the streets of Paris . The forewarning of the outcries of those protesters has now reached its apotheosis ashas introduced a bill that will require mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 for all citizens beginning on January 1st, 2022.The proposed vaccine mandate waswho introduced the law proposition, sits as the Vice-Chairman of the Social Affairs Committee. He is also a member of the Parliamentary Office for the Evaluation of Scientific and Technological Choices, Social Security Assessment and Control Mission, and Socialist, Ecologist and Republican Group within the French government. Jomier, a member of the Socialist Party, continues to work as a physician as he had preceding his initial term as a Senator which began in 2017.Jomier's vision for enacting compulsory vaccines against COVID-19The existing eleven mandatory vaccines are for antidiphtheric, antitetanus, antipoliomyelitis, pertussis, haemophilus influenzae type b, hepatitis virus type b, invasive pneumococcal infections, serogroup c meningococcus, measles, mumps, and rubella. Jomier's law proposition would amend that article of the Public Health Code to add vaccinations against SARS-CoV-2 to that schedule. Mandatory vaccinations would take effect beginning January 1st, 2022 and wouldwho work as hospital staff, paramedics, retirement home workers, and private physicians. Though somewhat of an outlier, the requirementacross France as well. Like elsewhere in the world, this mandate was met with resistance that manifest in organized labor strikes and criticism of the impact mass terminations of unvaccinated workers would have on the French healthcare sector. Since the imposition,for refusing to take the vaccine. As of October 5th, roughly 75% of the French population has received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 with 72.8% of them being entirely vaccinated.The vaccine mandate proposed by Senator Jomier is the second to be introduced by the Socialist, Ecologist and Republican Group.However, at the time of that previous deliberation, the policy apparatus in France was drastically different. Now that the French government has implemented more stringent requirements that have led to a huge proportion of its population being vaccinated, they may provide them the momentum to become the first country to require vaccination against COVID-19.