© Kevin Dietsch/Pool via CNP



As if this bill didn't have enough problems ...Hidden in President Biden's $3.5 trillion budget plan is a provision that would authorize the Internal Revenue Service to snoop on Americans' bank accounts.Nebraska state Treasurer John Murante said his state is leading the charge in objecting to the proposal that would compel banks to report ​private ​customers' account​s with at least $600 of transactions to the IRS​.​The administration says it will generate about $460 billion in additional revenue over the next decade, intended to help fund Biden and the Democrats' pricey planned climate-change policies and social programs expansion.​ Murante and 22 other financial officers across the country announced their opposition in a statement issued by his office earlier this month.They slammed the proposal as a violation of Americans' constitutional right to privacy and said the costs associated with banks, credit companies and other financial institutions complying with the requirement would be passed on to consumers.Murante told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo that they are united in their opposition. ​ "We have members across the country who are committed to limited government and free market approaches, and we are unanimously against this proposal. It is an invasion of privacy and lacks any due process," he s​aid.​Consumers Bankers Association president Richard Hunt said he fears the data collected could be used against private customers."Now that they have the data, they are going to slice and dice and look into every single transaction of nearly every American," ​ he said on Fox Business. "I'm afraid if it does pass, it may force some people not to get into the banking system, and we need people in the banking system." S​en. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) raised privacy concerns to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a hearing Tuesday on Capitol Hill.Y​ellen said she disagreed with Lummis' interpretation of the proposal. ​"Banks already report directly to the IRS the interest that they pay on accounts when it exceeds $10, and this is not a proposal to provide detailed transaction level data by banks to the IRS," ​she said.A vote on the $3.5 trillion spending plan could come as early as Thursday.But the legislation has been the subject of in-fighting between moderate and progressive Democrats over its cost.