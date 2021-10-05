"The slides reveal the breathtaking scale of NASA-HadCRUT temperature-fixing fraud. You will be shocked. To see the monumental scale of the deception laid bare as I assembled this new contribution over the last few days made my jaw drop. I am disgusted. How dare these unscrupulous people commit this appalling crime against humanity, i.e. manipulating the global thermometer data to 'justify' a drastic restructuring of world society (The Great Reset) and the denial of life-prolonging reliable energy to billions of impoverished citizens of developing nations?"SLIDE 1 — CONCLUSIONS:
1) Our star, the Sun, controls global (& regional) warming & cooling, with 150-year delay due to ocean thermal inertia. (IPCC failed to notice this lag & dismissed solar fluctuations as too small to cause climate change.)
2) 'Modern Warming' since 1910 (recovery from Little Ice Age) is greatly exaggerated by NASA-HadCRUT improper 'corrections' to the thermometer record, e.g. failure to compensate fully for urbanization. This solves the tree-ring Divergence Problem: "A temperature trend extracted from tree rings alone would not show any substantial warming since the 1950s".
3) The 1930's (Dust Bowl) was probably the warmest decade of the last 1,000 years; it corresponds to the climax of the Sun's 1700-1780 strongest multi-decade surge of the 2nd Millennium (effect delayed 150 years).
4) The joint rise in both CO2 (since 1850, start of Industrial Revolution) & temperature (since 1910, with downturns lacked by CO2, and without CO2's acceleration) was purely coincidental.
5) Following the 2016 temperature peak, relative coolness will now persist for about 50 years.
6) CO2 is irrelevant to climate. (We need more CO2 for agriculture & forestry).
7) CO2's theoretical greenhouse effect must be either conceptually flawed or is cancelled by negative feedbacks overlooked or ignored by IPCC.
SLIDE 2 - OBVIOUS CORRELATION OF SUN & TEMP, LAST 1000 YEARS: [Dr. Higgs — click image to enlarge]
What a complete and utter farce: not only is Earth now cooling (again), but how does one 'tackle' solar variations?
Website/blog owners are urged to email Higgs for the original high-res pptx versions of the 4 slides.
Truth must win.
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
Comment: What did NOAA and NASA have to gain as gatekeepers and producers of doctored information?
