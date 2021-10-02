Explosive activity continues. Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Buenos Aires warned about a volcanic ash plume that rose up to estimated 24000 ft (7300 m) altitude or flight level 240 and is moving at 15 kts in N direction.The full report is as follows:FVAG01 at 14:20 UTC, 02/10/21 from SABMVA ADVISORYDTG: 20211002/1430ZVAAC: BUENOS AIRESVOLCANO: SABANCAYA 354006PSN: S1547 W07150AREA: PERUSUMMIT ELEV: 19576 FT [5967 M]ADVISORY NR: 2021/1144INFO SOURCE: GOES-E. GFS. WEBCAM. VOLCAT.AVIATION COLOUR CODE: NOT GIVENERUPTION DETAILS: CONTINUOUS EMISSIONOBS VA DTG: 02/1400ZOBS VA CLD: SFC/FL240 S1529 W07150 - S1529 W07140- S1549 W07151 - S1529 W07150 MOV N 15KTFCST VA CLD +6 HR: 02/2000Z SFC/FL240 S1510 W07156- S1511 W07143 - S1526 W07141 - S1548 W07150 -S1525 W07151 - S1510 W07156FCST VA CLD +12 HR: 03/0200Z SFC/FL240 S1502W07217 - S1502 W07159 - S1522 W07150 - S1548W07151 - S1529 W07157 - S1502 W07217FCST VA CLD +18 HR: 03/0800Z SFC/FL240 S1453W07230 - S1453 W07209 - S1516 W07154 - S1547W07152 - S1522 W07200 - S1453 W07230RMK: VA CLD IS DETECTED FM STLT IMAGERY UNDERSKC. WEBCAM SHOWS CONT. EMIS. OF STEAM, GASES ANDINTERMITENT PUFF OF VA. ...SMNNXT ADVISORY: WILL BE ISSUED BY 20211002/2030Z=