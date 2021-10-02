"You chose to talk to reporters instead of us, and that's of great concern," Rep. Michael Turner (R-Ohio) said to the joint chiefs chairman.America's top military officer came under fire from lawmakers Wednesday for speaking to book authors and journalists about international security issues without first discussing those issues with Congress.The flashpoint erupted over the revelation that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley told journalists that China feared being attacked by the United States, but did not relay that information to Congress."You chose to talk to reporters instead of us, and that's of great concern," Rep. Michael Turner (R-Ohio) said to Milley.Turner made his comments as members of the House Armed Services Committee grilled Milley as part of a wider hearing on the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan. Milley appeared alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and U.S. Central Command Chief Gen. Frank McKenzie.In one dramatic exchange, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) brandished a copy of the newly released "Peril" and told Milley heMilley disagreed with that assessment, and also defended his actions as routine, saying that he speaks to the media several times a week.Outside of the hearing, Milley drew scrutiny from public affairs officers who coordinate meetings between military officials and the media. The officers questioned the circumstances surrounding Milley's contacts with the media, and whether the chairman arranged those contacts according to protocol.Under standard procedure, a public affairs officer (PAO) is always present when a military official speaks to the press, three PAOs told Just the News.Milley told the House panel that he does not regret speaking to Woodward. Additionally, he said he is not embarrassed by how he is portrayed in the book, but has qualms about the fallout."I'm concerned that there's mischaracterizations of me becoming very politicized as an individual and that it's my willingness to become politicized, which is not true," Milley said. "I am trying to stay apolitical, and I believe I am. That's part of my professional ethic, and I'm trying to keep the military, the actual military, out of actual domestic politics."Key to the question is whether Milley told the book authors things that he concealed from lawmakers, Wagner said.Turner in the hearing pressed the issue on what Milley said to his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng."I want a transcript of your call with General Li, and I also want any read-outs, memorandums, notice of calls or outcomes," Turner said.Milley has said he will produce documents requested by the committee.Milley, Austin, and McKenzie appeared on Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee, also to testify on recent events in Afghanistan.