McGregor detailed to Tucker Carlson how wrong this all was:

"has no statutory authority over operational forces of any kind. That means that he is not in a position to order anyone in the armed forces to say or do anything. Can't do it. He is preeminently the senior military advisor to the president. That's what he is. So in theory, before he would make such a phone call [to the Chinese counterpart], he would discuss the subject of the phone call with the president, the Commander in Chief. He certainly would not do something without coordinating with the National Security Advisor and the Secretary of State because this is beyond defense, this is foreign policy statement he is making."

McGregor was formerly senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense under President Donald Trump. As we previously reported, according to information in a new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Milley spoke with his counterpart in China and assured him that he would tell him if we were going to attack them.On top of that, as we reported,by telling senior military officials that no action should be taken without him being involved.This all came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spoke to Milley and other senior military leaders andWe reported that back on Jan. 9.But then, according to Woodward and Costa,He said that the Joint Chiefs Chair (Milley)McGregor said that Milley had violated the law if this story was true and he needed to be questioned by Congress under oath. But from a military standpoint regarding who has the power to do what, McGregor said, "This is wrong." McGregor also pointed out how false the claim is from Milley, noting that"It has nothing to do with Gen. Milley," McGregor said, although he could speak up as an adviser. So this Milley claim that he's somehow saving America and the world from a rogue president (who hadn't actually done anything to prompt this) is just a nonsense story.McGregor then pointed out that if Milley really had had an issue with Trump that he couldn't act in accordance with, that"That's what you do if you're dealing with someone you feel you can't support," McGregor said. But Milley didn't do that.Tucker and McGregor then discussed the fact that it was true thatMcGregor also said that(D-NY). As I said, talk about a coup — it's the Democrats who were committing the very thing of which they accused Trump.meaning an area with these politicians who were not representing the will of the people; that they don't ask what the people think on any of the consequential issues — from immigration to going to war.McGregor finished by saying the whole story as alleged was nonsense — thatTucker agreed, noting it was Trump who was the first president in some time who hadn't gotten us involved in more wars. "The whole thing was a lie," Tucker asserted.Of course it was and that's why the left was pushing this story — to lie about Trump. But they didn't get that people would see through it and see how much it confirms their unconstitutional actions against him.