Puppet Masters
The Pelosi-Milley Insurrection: Gen. Mark Milley is in deep trouble, and Nancy Pelosi is in deeper trouble for setting him up.
The American Spectator
Fri, 17 Sep 2021 12:01 UTC
Pelosi, recall, had utterly failed in her own obligations to secure the Capitol on January 6th. Then she picks up the phone and flatly lies to Milley about Trump, with the unhinged Speaker saying this to a receptive general:
"If they couldn't even stop him from an assault on the Capitol, who even knows what else he may do? And is there anybody in charge at the White House who was doing anything but kissing his fat butt all over this? ...
"He's crazy. You know he's crazy. He's been crazy for a long time. So don't say you don't know what his state of mind is."
To which Milley is said to reply: "Madam Speaker. I agree with you on everything."
Where to begin?
Fact: President Trump never ordered an assault on the Capitol. That is a flat out lie that Pelosi repeats endlessly. He asked his supporters to march "peacefully and patriotically" to protest at the Capitol. That is decidedly not the call of an insurrectionist.
One can only be struck by the reality that the only crazy person in that Pelosi-Milley conversation was the authoritarian-minded Pelosi herself, a gaseous, batty windbag of nervousness, jumbled thoughts, and a lust for power and control.
Let's be plain. What Pelosi and Milley were about was the real insurrection in January, with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a general straight out of that 1960s thriller Seven Days in May, urged on by a crazed Speaker Pelosi.
The question now is what to do about this.
Without question Milley's mind-blowing conversation with his Chinese counterpart — telling him that he, Milley, will call the Chinese General ahead of time if there is any military action being taken by Trump — is a direct violation of the Constitutional chain of command. All kinds of American military leaders have said this, calling for Milley's resignation or for severe disciplinary action. Others are saying the general should be tried for treason for colluding with a foreign power, distinctly and deliberately undercutting the duly elected civilian commander-in-chief.
But there's another obvious question. What to do with Pelosi?
If the Woodward book is accurate, the Speaker of the House was involved in a potential military coup against the elected President of the United States. As the New York Post's Miranda Devine has written:
'Milley was also in direct contact with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at whose direction he appears to have initiated not only the Pentagon meeting but overtures to the heads of the Central Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency.'