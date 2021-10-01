© ARSO vreme



Record rainfall of 94 mm in 1 hour caused flash flooding in Ljubljana, capital city of Slovenia, late on 29 September 2021.The Administration for Protection and Rescue of the Republic (ACPDR) reported the Ljubljana regional centre received more than 2,700 calls for assistance late on 29 September. More than 500 buildings suffered flood damage, including the University Medical Centre hospital. Repairs to the hospital building were soon made and services returned to normal just hours later."Many thanks to our firefighters, technical services and the many employees who came to work and rescued the hospital so that it will be able to operate almost smoothly today," the hospital said in a statement.. The previous 60 minute record for the site was 62 mm recorded in August 1951.